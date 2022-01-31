Chester resident gets cannabis sales on the ballot

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

C

hester voters will be making one more choice when they go to the polls (or fill out absentee ballots) for this Town Meeting day, as a petition to put an opt-in vote on retail sales of recreational cannabis garnered the required signatures to put it before the public.

The Select Board on Friday approved adding as a separate article after enough valid signatures on a petition were handed in to the town clerk.

With the legalization of recreational use of cannabis, the Vermont legislature gave municipalities the ability to decide whether they wanted to have retail sales in their area. The decision cannot be made by a select board or by a floor vote at a meeting but rather must be made by town voters by Australian ballot.

In Chester, the Select Board had declined to put the question to the voters in 2021 as well as this year, so Scott Blair, who owns a shop selling CBD (cannabidiol) products, circulated a petition asking “Shall the Town of Chester authorize cannabis retailers in town pursuant to 7 V.S.A. § 863.”

Blair, who with his wife Leslie, also owns Southern Pie Cafe in Chester, said he wanted the vote so that if it passed, he could begin the process of obtaining a license and financing to open a dispensary. Retail sales are set to begin in October of this year and Blair has said he needs the time to put his plans together.

Ahead of the vote, which will be held on Tuesday, March 1, Blair says he will be putting out materials and holding informational meetings at the cafe on the Green. Blair told The Telegraph that he would be having guest speakers talk about the medical value of the product. He also said local farmers who will be growing the cannabis would speak as well.

Blair said that if the opt-in vote is successful, he would be selling locally grown cannabis, which he believes will be of higher quality because small growers will take greater pains with their product than large industrial farms. In addition to the meetings at the cafe, Blair says he will be producing fliers and other materials to inform voters.

Voting on the article will be on 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., or by absentee ballot or early voting in the town office. Absentee ballots may be requested from the Chester Town Clerk at 802-875-2178