Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 2

| Jan 31, 2022 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.

1. Approve Minutes from the January 19, 2022 Selectboard Meeting;

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Discussion re: Cannabis Opt-In Vote

5. Certificate of Highway Mileage

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Executive Session: Thompson Road

8. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

9. Adjourn

