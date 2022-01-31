Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 2
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 31, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.
1. Approve Minutes from the January 19, 2022 Selectboard Meeting;
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Discussion re: Cannabis Opt-In Vote
5. Certificate of Highway Mileage
6. New Business/Next Agenda
7. Executive Session: Thompson Road
8. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
9. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.