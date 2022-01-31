Ticket lottery underway to attend ‘Antiques Roadshow’ in Vermont

A

ntiques Roadshow will make its first visit to Vermont at the Shelburne Museum on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 for an all-day appraisal event as part of the series’ 27th production tour.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Antiques Roadshow 2022 and the show’s first visit to Vermont. This is an amazing opportunity to spotlight our unique history, art and culture,” said Scott Finn, president & CEO of VPR & Vermont PBS.

“Antiques Roadshow is one of our most popular shows, and folks around the region will be eager to be a part of it! We’re especially pleased to host this with the Shelburne Museum, a unique and beautiful setting for the show.”

This summer PBS’s most-watched ongoing series will visit five cities with stops in Nashville, Tenn., Boise, Idaho, Santa Fe, N. Mex., Woodside, Calif., and Shelburne.

With a focus on health and safety, all production events for Antiques Roadshow’s 27th season will follow Antiques Roadshow’s Covid-19 policies. Most appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.

At each appraisal event guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

“I can’t wait to resume our familiar appraisal-event production format this year and am most excited to interact with our fans on-set,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “The magic of a Roadshow event is the serendipitous moments captured by our cameras, and we’re ready to discover Vermont’s treasures during our day at Shelburne Museum!”

Admission to Antiques Roadshow is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household by clicking here. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 21, 2022.

From each of the 2022 events, three episodes of Roadshow per city will be created for inclusion in the 19-time Emmy® Award nominated production’s 27th broadcast season, to air in 2023.