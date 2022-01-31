TRSU board agenda for Feb. 3

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 3, 2022 at the Ludlow Elementary School Professional Development Room and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86209903355 Below is the board’s agenda:

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. January 06, 2022, Regular Meeting

B. January 24, 2022, Special Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies, Third Read (E01)

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read: 1. D7 – Volunteers 2. D11 – Transportation

B. Review/Approval of GMUSD/TRSU Support Staff Agreement

C. Superintendent Mid Year Evaluation

XI. Public Comments:

XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:

A. March 3, 2022, Via Zoom and Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School

XIII. Board Self Evaluation

XIV. Adjournment