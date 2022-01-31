TRSU board agenda for Feb. 3
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 3, 2022 at the Ludlow Elementary School Professional Development Room and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86209903355 Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. January 06, 2022, Regular Meeting
B. January 24, 2022, Special Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies, Third Read (E01)
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read: 1. D7 – Volunteers 2. D11 – Transportation
B. Review/Approval of GMUSD/TRSU Support Staff Agreement
C. Superintendent Mid Year Evaluation
XI. Public Comments:
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:
A. March 3, 2022, Via Zoom and Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School
XIII. Board Self Evaluation
XIV. Adjournment
