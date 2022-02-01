Cabin Fever Auction to benefit Grace Cottage
Grace Cottage’s annual Cabin Fever Online Auction offers over 150 items donated by generous local businesses and individuals, with all proceeds benefitting the Grace Cottage Emergency Department renovation.
Bidding takes place Feb. 14-27. You can visit the auction site now to get registered, check out the selection, and plan your bidding. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget. Click here and register so you can hit the ground bidding on Valentine’s Day!
