Wednesday Jan. 26: Andover board unanimously reverses town meeting decision; two members resign.
Chester board nixes putting cannabis vote on ballot; petition could force issue.
Hearth & Home: New owners blend talents to bring new life to Stone Hearth.
Frigid weather grows Popple Dungeon sculpture.
Weekly Covid Update: Record hospitalizations, jump in deaths as cases see decline.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Cabin Fever Auction to benefit Grace Cottage

| Feb 01, 2022 | Comments 0

A seven-night stay at a Caribbean destination is one item offered through Grace Cottage’s Cabin Fever Auction in Februa

Picture yourself on a tropical vacation or on safari in South Africa! Or create a new view at home with some artwork or a local craft item. Or maybe you’re hankering for a dinner outing.

Grace Cottage’s annual Cabin Fever Online Auction offers over 150 items donated by generous local businesses and individuals, with all proceeds benefitting the Grace Cottage Emergency Department renovation.

Bidding takes place Feb. 14-27. You can visit the auction site now to get registered, check out the selection, and plan your bidding. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget. Click here and register so you can hit the ground bidding on Valentine’s Day!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeHealth and Well-BeingIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.