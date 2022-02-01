Program focuses on quality of the Williams River
Press release | Feb 01, 2022 | Comments 1
The presentation will focus on trends and what the results can tell us about the health of the river . As we learn about water quality in the Williams River, watershed groups in the region would like to hear ideas about what projects the community is interested in to help protect water quality in our river.
To join the meeting via Zoom, click here.
Meeting ID: 817 9146 9220; Passcode: 322012. Or dial by your location: +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) with Meeting ID: 817 9146 9220. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.
The Chester Conservation Committee (CCC) has been coordinating this program for many years.
Samples are collected from three – five sites along the Williams River twice a month from late June until early September. If interested in learning more about sampling and/ or volunteering, contact any CCC member or Frank Kelley at fjmkelley@gmail.com.
Thanks to all the volunteers for your efforts over the years.