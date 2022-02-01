Program focuses on quality of the Williams River

W

ater quality monitoring samples have been collected along the Williams River for many years. Ryan O’Donnell, water quality coordinator for the Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance and the Connecticut River Conservancy, will present the results of several years of monitoring studies from the river during an online Zoom discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The presentation will focus on trends and what the results can tell us about the health of the river . As we learn about water quality in the Williams River, watershed groups in the region would like to hear ideas about what projects the community is interested in to help protect water quality in our river.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here.

Meeting ID: 817 9146 9220; Passcode: 322012. Or dial by your location: +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) with Meeting ID: 817 9146 9220. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom. us/u/kmAtlnVyE