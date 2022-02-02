Clutter got you down? Tidying expert to give free presentation at Neighborhood Connections

C

lutter can affect our anxiety levels, sleep, and ability to focus. It can also make us less productive, triggering coping and avoidance strategies that make us more likely to snack on junk food and watch TV shows (including ones about other people decluttering their lives.).

Are you feeling overwhelmed by clutter, but don’t know where to start? Join Ruth Shafer, a certified tidying consultant, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in this on-line presentation hosted by Neighborhood Connections.

Shafer uses the KonMari Method, where tidying is done all at once, by category, and in a specific order. The result is not only a clutter-free home, but a clarity of purpose and self. Click here or call 802-824-4343 to join this program – which has the potential to change your life forever!

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving the area mountain towns in south-central Vermont.