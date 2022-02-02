Wednesday Jan. 26: Andover board unanimously reverses town meeting decision; two members resign.
Chester board nixes putting cannabis vote on ballot; petition could force issue.
Hearth & Home: New owners blend talents to bring new life to Stone Hearth.
Frigid weather grows Popple Dungeon sculpture.
Weekly Covid Update: Record hospitalizations, jump in deaths as cases see decline.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Clutter got you down? Tidying expert to give free presentation at Neighborhood Connections

| Feb 02, 2022 | Comments 0

Ruth Shafer is a tidiness expert. Click her image to access her website. Photo from her website.

Clutter can affect our anxiety levels, sleep, and ability to focus. It can also make us less productive, triggering coping and avoidance strategies that make us more likely to snack on junk food and watch TV shows (including ones about other people decluttering their lives.).

Are you feeling overwhelmed by clutter, but don’t know where to start? Join Ruth Shafer, a certified tidying consultant, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in this on-line presentation hosted by Neighborhood Connections.

Shafer uses the KonMari Method, where tidying is done all at once, by category, and in a specific order. The result is not only a clutter-free home, but a clarity of purpose and self. Click here or call 802-824-4343 to join this program – which has the potential to change your life forever!

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving the area mountain towns in south-central Vermont.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.