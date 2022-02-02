Clutter got you down? Tidying expert to give free presentation at Neighborhood Connections
Press release | Feb 02, 2022 | Comments 0
Are you feeling overwhelmed by clutter, but don’t know where to start? Join Ruth Shafer, a certified tidying consultant, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in this on-line presentation hosted by Neighborhood Connections.
Shafer uses the KonMari Method, where tidying is done all at once, by category, and in a specific order. The result is not only a clutter-free home, but a clarity of purpose and self. Click here or call 802-824-4343 to join this program – which has the potential to change your life forever!
Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving the area mountain towns in south-central Vermont.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.