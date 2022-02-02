College News

Vermont Tech, located in Randolph Center, congratulates the following students for achieving President’s List Honors for the fall semester of 2021. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 4.0.

Ryan Cooney of Springfield in the Bachelor of Science Professional Pilot Technology program

Keegan Ewald of Cavendish in the Associate of Science Radiologic Science program

Vermont Tech also congratulates the following students for achieving Dean’s List Honors for the fall semester of 2021. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Anna Guild of Chester , enrolled in the Associate of Engineering Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology program.

Daniel Graves of Springfield , enrolled in the Bachelor of Science Manufacturing Engineering Technology program.

Birgitta Sutter-Davis of Weston, enrolled in the Certificate Paramedicine program.

Spencer Fowler of South Londonderry excelled during the fall 2021 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Gillian Guy of Springfield as been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.