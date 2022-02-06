GM boys earn Rapanotti 100th win in trounce of Cosmos

By Evan Chadwick

SPRINGFIELD

A

ny team that has played the Green Mountain Chieftains knows that they can light it up from beyond the arc.

The GM boys 3-point shooting was on full display in their Saturday night matchup with the Springfield Cosmos, hitting 11 on the evening en route to an 59-42 victory.

Everett Mosher and Branden Rose warmed the nets up early for the Chieftains, hitting back to back 3s that had GM up 6-0 in a flash. After the Cosmos narrowed the gap to 6-2, Mosher connected again from deep, which capped a 9-0 GM that had the Chieftains out to a 15-2 lead.

Branden Rose got hot in the second quarter, scoring 8 points in the frame that extended the GM lead to 15, hitting two 3s and converting an offensive rebound into an easy layup that had the Chieftains firmly in control at the break with 33-18.

“Branden has no problem with letting it fly,” said Coach Brian Rapanotti. “When we were short-handed I think at times he forced the issue, but now that we have everyone back, he is a great option for us.”

Springfield would make a contest of it in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to 9 points as they opened the quarter on a 5-0 run. The Mosher brothers — Everett and Eben — had an answer, as they combined for the next 8 GM points that kept the deficit double digits at 44-30 entering the fourth.

“Eben is starting to realize just how strong he is in the post,” said Rapanotti. “He is becoming a good offensive option in the paint.”

Although the Cosmos crowd stayed engaged throughout the final eight minutes, in large part due to the girls’ Cosmos team who occupied one large section of the stands, Rose made sure that the fan energy was short-lived.

Rose started the fourth with two deep 3s that expanded the GM lead to 20 at 52-32 that effectively took the wind out of the Cosmo comeback and earned the Chieftains their ninth victory of the season and Coach Rapanotti’s 100th win as Green Mountain’s head coach.

The 100th win “doesn’t really feel any different,” said Rapanotti, who is in his 11th year. “I have enjoyed having good kids who want to compete.”

Everett Mosher led the Chieftains with 21 points and Rose followed with 19.

The Chieftains have four days off to prepare for undefeated Rivendell, who will travel to Chester on Thursday, Feb. 10 for a 7 p.m. tip.