West River Farmers Market accepting vendor applications for 2022 season

T

he vendor applications for the 2022 summer season with the West River Farmers Market is now

Applicants must review the updated 2022 Market Rules & Vendor Agreement before applying. The market accepts applications from vendors who produce agricultural products, prepared foods, arts and crafts, and vendors who provide services. All goods sold must be hand-made, grown or produced by the vendor.

Applications can be filled out through the online form or mailed in as a hard copy to: WRFM, P.O. Box 608, Londonderry, VT 05148.

All applicants must be sure to also send in a $25 application fee along with their application. Applications and the $25 fee are due by March 1, 2022.

All applicants will be notified on April 1, 2022 regarding their application status. Details about vendor fees can be found on the website. Any questions regarding the application process can be directed to: westriverfarmersmarket@gmail. com.

The West River Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Columbus Day weekend at the Junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry.