Chester Chatter: A little sunshine on a cold winter’s day

By Ruthie Douglas

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

he ground hog has spoken. He says six more weeks of winter and then a warm spring.

I have been sick of watching the weather out my window and reflecting upon my memories of times gone past.

As a teenager, I listened to the radio and played records up in my room. Meanwhile my parents were downstairs in the living room watching Gunsmoke on the round-screen TV. Every show of course was in black and white.

We got a telephone when I was about 13. The house rules dictated that we girls were not allowed to spend more than 15 minutes on it each day.

When I got married and moved to Chester, the rules that were set at the farm house seemed to follow me from my childhood home.

At the farm, we never had a computer, a cellphone or a shower or any of the other conveniences that we have today.

Nowadays it is quite a change. Everyone around us keeps a cellphone in their hands and they don’t pay much attention to what is happening right around them.

People stayed home more back then and that seems to be happening now, thanks to Covid. Families today are spending more time at home, playing board games and enjoying one another’s company. So let us look on the bright side of things. Stay safe and enjoy.

Scene and heard

M

y new cat, has become the prince of my household. He is into everything and loves watching the birds and the passing traffic from my windows.

The American Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary will be serving dinner this coming Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the legion hall. The ladies also recommend takeout. The menu will include shepherd’s pie, a salad and dessert.

A big thank you to all those who have helped me when I fell at my home recently, starting with Terry Rand, my dear neighbor. The young people on our ambulance have gotten some very good training.

Our town’s road crew is super as is our ambulance crew. How lucky we are.

Valentine’s Day is coming up on Feb. 14. Be thinking of the one you love.