Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 14

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 14, 2022 at the Andover Town Hall and via Zoom.

To join the meeting click here. Use passcode: 146374

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the January 24th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Fiscal year 2020/21 surplus use

B. Resolution to retain attorney for delinquent tax collection

C. Listers’ report

D. Propane for office generator

6. Old Business:

A. Short term rentals – updates

B. Emergency Services contract – updates

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.