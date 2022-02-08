Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 14
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 14, 2022 at the Andover Town Hall and via Zoom.
To join the meeting click here. Use passcode: 146374
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the January 24th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Fiscal year 2020/21 surplus use
B. Resolution to retain attorney for delinquent tax collection
C. Listers’ report
D. Propane for office generator
6. Old Business:
A. Short term rentals – updates
B. Emergency Services contract – updates
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
