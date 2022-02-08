Okemo chamber gets tourism promotions grant

T

he Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded a $30,000 Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grant from the Vermont Department of Economic Development. It was awarded a similar grant in 2021 as well.

This successful application was the result of a regional collaboration, including support letters and other input, with partners including Chester, Londonderry, Ludlow and Weathersfield. Its 12 regional communities will benefit from marketing efforts provided by this award. As the project manager, the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will also engage with its 300+ members.

Regional Tourism Marketing Grant Awards are for organizations whose efforts and activities are related to economic recovery, consumer stimulus, marketing or tourism related projects to support businesses that have suffered economic harm due to the pandemic. They are intended to enable local, regional or statewide organizations to implement campaigns and initiatives that will increase consumer spending, support local businesses and advance community recovery efforts.

The approved marketing plan submitted by OVRCC includes: cooperative New England promotional efforts, expanded regional digital and social media promotion, support for Okemo Valley Magazine content and increased distribution, enhancements to its website, an expanded seasonal photography inventory, and facilitating outdoor recreation partnerships.