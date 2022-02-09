Chester Winter Carnival schedule

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Chester’s Annual Winter Carnival is just a week and a half away. Pull out those old skates, grab a sled or flying saucer and head on over to the Pinnacle Recreation Area for some fun. Here is the calendar of events.

Saturday, Feb. 19

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Kids snowmobile rides from the Chester Snowmobile Club miniature snowmobiles at Buttonwood Farms (field across from the Pinnacle)

Noon – Sledding/ice skating at the Pinnacle. A limited number of skates and sleds available to use.

Noon to 3 p.m. – Horse drawn sleigh rides from Smokeshire Farms at the Pinnacle

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Food/coffee/hot chocolate at the Pinnacle by the Chester Snowmobile Club – moving to the Academy Building at 3 p.m.

3 p.m. – Eskimo Ice sculpture demonstration from Ice Designs of New Hampshire. In front of the Academy Building (across from the Green)

5 p.m. — Barre Pinske Wood sculpture fire behind the Academy Building

5 p.m. — Guided snowshoe hike at the Brookside Trail (behind the Academy Building.) Tours guided by the Chester Conservation Committee. Snowshoes if conditions are favorable or microspikes/yak tracks required if limited snow. Also headlamp or flashlight required. Meet behind Academy building at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Broomball at the Pinnacle 9 a.m. To register a team to play call or text Matt McCarthy at 802-236-2608.

GMUHS Booster Club will be selling food/coffee/hot chocolate on Sunday