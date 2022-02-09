Chester Winter Carnival schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Variations on a Town Meeting Day.
Chester’s Annual Winter Carnival is just a week and a half away. Pull out those old skates, grab a sled or flying saucer and head on over to the Pinnacle Recreation Area for some fun. Here is the calendar of events.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Sarah taking her her laps on a mini snowmobile at the 2020 Winter Carnival.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Kids snowmobile rides from the Chester Snowmobile Club miniature snowmobiles at Buttonwood Farms (field across from the Pinnacle)

Noon  – Sledding/ice skating at the Pinnacle. A limited number of skates and sleds available to use.

Noon to 3 p.m. – Horse drawn sleigh rides from Smokeshire Farms at the Pinnacle

Sledding can be hair-raising business

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. –  Food/coffee/hot chocolate at the Pinnacle by the Chester Snowmobile Club – moving to the Academy Building at 3 p.m.

3 p.m. – Eskimo Ice sculpture demonstration from Ice Designs of New Hampshire. In front of the Academy Building (across from the Green)

5 p.m. — Barre Pinske Wood sculpture fire behind the Academy Building

5 p.m. — Guided snowshoe hike at the Brookside Trail (behind the Academy Building.) Tours guided by the Chester Conservation Committee. Snowshoes if conditions are favorable  or microspikes/yak tracks required if limited snow. Also headlamp or flashlight required. Meet behind Academy building at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Whack it or kick it

Broomball at the Pinnacle 9 a.m.  To register a team to play call or text Matt McCarthy at 802-236-2608.

GMUHS Booster Club will be selling food/coffee/hot chocolate on Sunday

