College News

Nathan Luman of Chester has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Champlain College, located in Burlington. Luman is currently enrolled in the Game Art and Animation major. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.

Ashley Bolton of South Londonderry has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Bolton is enrolled as a Marketing and Communication major. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

Sierra Kehoe of Chester has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning Highest Honors for the fall 2021 semester. Kehoe is majoring in Earth Sciences at the Durham school. Students earning Highest Honors have earned a semester grade-point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Paul Smith’s College in Paul Smiths, N.Y.:

Kevin Dernier of Weston and

Jarrett Lapinski of Chester

Jeffrey Bounds of Ludlow has achieved Dean’s List honors in the Certificate of Practical Nursing program at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center. To qualify for this academic honor, students must be enrolled in at least 12 or more letter-graded credit hours and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.