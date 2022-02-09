To the editor: Drug decriminalization bills are not good for Vermonters

The State of Vermont legislature has introduced numerous bills to decriminalize ALL drugs. The legislation being introduced is based upon the Oregon law that has decriminalized all drugs.

In a recent NPR report, the decriminalization in Oregon has been labeled a complete failure, even by those who initially supported the bill. This law has not had the desired effect which is to help addicts get help through a system of health-based initiatives. The reality is that since the enactment of the decriminalization of drugs laws, Oregon is now last in drug treatment with the second-highest addiction rate in the country. The state of Vermont wants to follow suit.

There are five bills in the State House that seek these changes. Under the proposed legislation all “personal supply” of drugs would be decriminalized where the offender would receive a $50 ticket that could be dismissed if they seek drug screening. They want to decriminalize the possession and SALE of a personal supply of all regulated drugs. Another bill would limit drug-related criminal and civil liability for those associated with safe injection sites. I encourage everyone to read these bills and ask themselves if this is something you want to see in your hometown? For ease, I have listed the bills below.

H. 309 — An act relating to decriminalizing certain chemical compounds found in plants and fungi that are commonly used for medicinal, spiritual, religious or entheogenic purposes

H. 419 — An act relating to limiting drug-related criminal liability and civil forfeiture actions against persons associated with an approved safer drug consumption program (safe injection sites)

H.422 — An act relating to decriminalizing possession and dispensing of a personal use supply of regulated drugs

H.505 — An act relating to reclassification of penalties for unlawfully possessing, dispensing, and selling a regulated drug

H.644 — An act relating to decriminalization of a personal use supply of a regulated drug

I was able to reach out to police in Oregon and asked them what they are seeing, below are some of the answers I received:

“I work for a city of about 20k south of the Portland Metro area. I hear from a lot of arrestees that they and their friends don’t care much anymore about using in public because we can’t arrest them anymore. We now cite them for a violation rather than a criminal offense if it’s below a certain amount. The citation is 100 bucks. They can get it dismissed if they call a phone number to do an assessment, but most people do nothing. It’s a free for all and there’s no longer accountability or court drug treatment like there was before. I also feel it is fueling the retail theft pandemic.” “I can’t speak for the entire state but where I work, we’ve seen more DRE Evals and OD’s have gone up. Mostly heroin and fentanyl. We also see a lot more people carrying and will even tell you they only have a gram of whatever as they know what they can have and it not being a crime. As AJ pointed out, the fine is $100. However, we’re finding most of our guys don’t even waste their time as there are really no consequences for not paying the fine.” “It’s a disaster. Our crime lab and our state DRE Coordinator Tim Plummer can give you some drug data. A report just came out that put us last in drug treatment and second highest in addiction nationwide. The only promise that was kept was that people wouldn’t get arrested for user amounts of drugs.” “Almost nobody is taking advantage of the treatment hotline because there is no penalty for not paying the $100 ticket or failing to appear. At last check in September, there were only 108 calls to the hotline. 29 of those had received a citation and followed through with a screening. 24 had not been cited but were calling for services. 4 called for their verification for court. The rest were hang-ups or LE/professionals looking for program info.” “It’s a train wreck. Plain and simple. I’m in a town of 60k and we don’t even bother citing for it because it’s a joke and waste of time to everyone. Criminals know how much they can have in their pocket and will skate the line. As others have said, huge increase in fentanyl related calls lately. Pills and powder form.”