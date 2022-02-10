FBI offers $10,000 reward for ‘Rt. 91 Bandit’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

T

he FBI is looking for a “serial bank robber” who they say has held up 11 banks along the Interstate-91 corridor in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut, and are offering a $10,000 reward for information to identify and catch him. They also say that he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a press release, the Boston Division of the Bureau is trying to find the man that they are calling “the Route 91 Bandit:” a white male who stands between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-8 inches tall with a medium build. He has blue eyes and light-colored hair and typically wears a hood or a hat and white sneakers.

Investigators say he has threatened the use of a firearm and during at least six of the robberies, he attempted to enter the vault. They believe the man may be operating a newer model Nissan sedan.

The FBI says that the man in question is responsible for robberies including (all times are approximate):

10:21 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021: Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, Mass.

11:50 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021: American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, Conn.

4:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021: People’s United Bank, 479 Canal St., Brattleboro, Vt.

10:45 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021: Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, Conn.

11:45 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021: Webster Bank, 637 Main St., Somers, Conn.

3:18 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021: Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, Mass.

4:42 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021: Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, Conn.

8:46 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021: Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West St., Keene, N.H.

11:48 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021: Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, Mass.

10:50 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022: Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, Conn.

5:52 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022: Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton St., Greenfield, Mass.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said, “In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is.”

The release suggests that the public share the images of the suspect on social media.

As to the reward, the release is not completely clear, as it says on one hand that it depends on conviction of the individual and on the other it depends on prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.