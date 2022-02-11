Weekly Covid Update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths fall

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

s Vermont Covid-19 metrics across the board continued to improve, Gov. Phil Scott again moved quickly off the pandemic topic during his Tuesday pandemic press conference.

When asked about state-wide masking for schools and other indoor settings, Scott said that the state had extended the guidance for schools a number of times, with the next review date coming up on Feb. 28 and that it would be contemplating a change then. “The sooner we can get people, kids in particular, back to normal, and without masks, the better,” he said.

New weekly case totals continued their rapid descent, with 2,279 reported, significantly down from 3,624 last week and 6,651 the week prior. The overall total number of Covid cases in Vermont stands at 109,969 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Hospitalizations, percent positivity and the death rate showed declines.

Commissioner Michael Pieciak, of the Financial Regulation Department, noted that this is the first time daily cases were under 400 since mid-December, which was back to a pre-omicron level. He also said that although testing had decreased, case decreases were outpacing the testing numbers, making his team confident that the declines were real.

Hospitalizations dropped from 92 to 80 this week. The number of people in intensive care also decreased from 21 to 20. The positivity percentage rate continued its drop from 8.9 percent to 7.6 percent.

Deaths from Covid also dropped, catching up with other trends, with 13 new deaths reported statewide, down from 21 last week. The total number of Vermonters who have died from Covid now stands at 566. Of the most recent deaths, seven were over 80 years old, five were age 70 to 79, and one was 60 to 69. Pieciak said deaths should continue to decline in the coming weeks.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine expressed cautious optimism with the declining numbers but again called for Vermonters to get their booster shots. “The amount of virus in our communities may be going down but omicron is still here and still very contagious. … We know the virus is not going away but Vaccines and booster can help keep it less of a threat to us all,” he said.

In this report, the total positive case numbers, deaths and other statistics are based on data captured from Friday, Feb. 4 to Friday, Feb. 11, published on the Health Department’s Case Dashboard.

All towns continue to decline

hester’s Covid-19 numbers continued their steep decline this week, with just eight cases reported, again more than halved from 19 cases reported last week. That brings Chester’s total to 623 for the entire pandemic, 20 percent of residents, in a town of slightly more than 3,100 residents.

Ludlow’s new case total continued to drop with only five reported this week, down from seven last week. Cavendish also showed a decline with three new cases, down from seven last week. Springfield was also down with 32 new cases, down from 40 cases reported last week. Those community updates can be seen here.

Overall, new cases in Windsor County continued to drop sharply with 80 cases reported, down from 180 last week. Windham County showed a steep decline as well with 56 new cases, down from 119 new cases last week.

Local schools post no new cases

he Two Rivers Supervisory Union has added a document to its website that tracks Covid cases in each of the local schools in the district since the beginning of January when students returned to school from the holiday break. You can find that document here.

In the past week no new cases were reported at any of the district schools:

Chester-Andover Elementary School has reported no new cases, 38 in total since January;

Green Mountain Union Middle/High School has no new cases, 65 in total;

Cavendish Elementary has no new cases, seven in total;

Ludlow Elementary has reported no new cases, seven in total;

Mount Holly School has no new cases, 12 in total since January term began.

On Tuesday, Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said the AOE testing supplies to schools for the Test to Home program had stabilized leading to more stabilization in Vermont school operations. He also announced the AOE would be implementing a twice-a-week testing program for school staffers with details being announced soon. Testing would be on a voluntary basis only.

Test kits and local testing sites

The nearest sites for testing include:

he availability of antigen testing kits and other testing opportunities continues to evolve. V isit this link to get up-to-date information on test availability, locations and other information. The Health Department recommends making an appointment.

Brattleboro, 417 Canal St., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, Monday through Friday 9 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 5:10 p.m., Saturday 10 to 11:50 a.m.

Springfield Health Center, 51 Pearl St., Level 2, Springfield, Monday Tuesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday 8-11 a.m., Saturday 8 a.m.– noon.

Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, 289 County Road, Windsor, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carlos Otis Stratton Mountain Clinic, 78 Founder’s Hill Road, Stratton, Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8-11 a.m.

For more information on what to do if you or your child tests positive for Covid-19, visit this link.

County vaxx rates tick up

ermont remains a national leader for vaccination rates across most categories. Vaccination rates for ages 12 and up stand at 99.6 percent of eligible Vermonters having received at least one dose of vaccine, up from 99.4 percent last week. Windsor County’s vaccination rate was stagnant, stubbornly remaining at 84 percent. Windham County’s vaccination number ticked up to 86 percent, up from 85 percent last week. For vaccination details, visit the Vaccine Dashboard.

Boosters are available for Vermonters over age of 12. Parents can register their children for the booster online now . Children ages 16 and 17 can now get their booster shot as soon as five months after the second dose.

To schedule your booster shot, check for availability at walk-in vaccine locations below or check for

clinics by appointment by clicking here

You can also make an appointment on line here.

Nearest stores and pharmacies offering vaccines

Nearest walk-up clinics and by-appointment clinics for children

Friday, Feb. 11

Fair Haven High School, 33 Mechanic St., Fair Haven, 4-6 p.m. (12+)

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run, Rutland, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Royalton Town Office, 2460 VT Route 14, S. Royalton, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Saturday, Feb. 12

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Monday, Feb. 14

Sam’s Steakhouse, 91 VT Route 103, Ludlow, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Prof. Building Lower Level, 289 Country Rd., Windsor, 9-11:30 a.m. (12+)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairgrounds Road, Springfield, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (12+)

Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run, Rutland, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro VFW, 40 Black Mountain Road, Brattleboro, noon-6 p.m. (5-11) and (12+)

White River Jct. District Office, 118 Prospect St. Ste 300, WRJ, 9:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. (12+) 2-4 p.m. (5-11)

Community Health Pediatrics, 1 General Wing Road, Rutland, 4-7 p.m. (5-11) and (12+)

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Brattleboro Union High School, Brattleboro, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (12+)

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (12+)

Thursday, Feb. 17

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, Hartford, 4-6 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (12+)

White River Jct. District Office, 118 Prospect St. Ste 300, WRJ, 9:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. (12+) 2-4 p.m. (5-11)

Friday, Feb. 18

Bellows Falls Fire Dept., 170 Rockingham St. Bellows Falls, 4-6 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Royalton Town Office, 2460 VT Route 14, S. Royalton, 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (12+)