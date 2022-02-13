GM girls’ offense stalls in 41-29 loss to Rebels

By Evan Chadwick

he iron unkind,” a phrase linked to offensive struggles, bit the Green Mountain girls basketball team, leading to a 41-29 loss to the Rebels of Leland & Gray in Townshend on Friday evening.

“​​We struggled badly offensively,” said Coach Jeff Buffum. “We couldn’t get a shot to drop to save our souls. We moved the ball much better than we have been, and we were getting the wide open shot we wanted, but nothing would drop. Seven field goals in a game says it all.”

Despite the uphill battle, the Chieftains defense kept them in the contest, as they trailed by just 4 heading into the fourth quarter at 25-21.

The Rebels would open the offensive flood gates in the fourth, scoring 16 points to GMs’ 8. Six of the Chieftains’ points came from the free-throw line.

“Getting young girls to accept the contact and physicality in the paint is a hard task. The contact is going to happen. It’s part of the game,” said Buffum. “We need to embrace it and use it to our advantage.”

Kim Cummings led the now 4-12 Chieftains with 14 points.

GM is still one win away from the elusive fifth win that will allow them to enter the Division 3 playoffs.

“The team rule of five wins for postseason play is doable,” said Buffum. “We just need to step up and play the way we are capable of playing.”

The Chieftains will take their next crack at win No. 5 on Tuesday, Feb. 15, when they host Rivendell at 7 p.m.