To the editor: Susan Leader on candidacy for Andover Select Board member

Dear Andover voters,

My name is Susan Leader. I would like the opportunity to give back to our community by serving on the Andover Select Board.

I was born and passed my early childhood in Andover, attending the Peaseville one room schoolhouse in the 1950s.

I also raised my own children here. For over 40 years, my husband and I have run an artisan pottery making business on my family’s original property. Pre-pandemic, I regularly taught clay throwing workshops in local schools.

As a decades-long vendor at several local farmers markets, I have kept abreast of the many changes occurring in our area. As a current board member at one of these markets, I have honed my mediation and communication skills.

If you elect me as an Andover select person, I pledge to listen to and respect all points of view as we chart Andover’s future. Our community can work together to maintain an inclusive, welcoming atmosphere, even as we engage with challenging issues and make important decisions.

Thank you in advance for your support at the polls on Tuesday, March 1, or earlier by mail-in ballot.

Thank you

Susan Leader

Andover