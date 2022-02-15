Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 16
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 15, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022 at the Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting on Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the January 28, 2022 Special Selectboard Meeting and February 2, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Discussion re: Cannabis Opt-In Vote
5. ARPA Funds Discussion
6. Approve Grant Resolution – Wayfinding Grant
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
9. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.