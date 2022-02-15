Wednesday, Feb. 16: Three member Andover board talks reappraisals, short-term rentals.
Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 16

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022 at the Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting on Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the January 28, 2022 Special Selectboard Meeting and February 2, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Discussion re: Cannabis Opt-In Vote

5. ARPA Funds Discussion

6. Approve Grant Resolution – Wayfinding Grant

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

9. Adjourn

