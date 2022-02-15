GM Board agenda for Feb. 17

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Variations on a Town Meeting Day.
The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 at the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Rt. 103 South in Chester and via Zoom. To join the meeting remotely go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/83098117934

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. January 20, 2022, Regular Meeting (2 min)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (10 min):

V. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min):

VI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Early Release Days(20 min)
B. Policies, First Read (D07 and D11)(10 min)
C. Superintendent’s Mid-Year Evaluation(5 min)

VII. Old Business
A. Policies, Third Read (E01)(5 min)

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (10 min)
B. Principal Report (5 min each)

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):( View Financial Report)

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min):
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board

XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):
XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(3)
A. Evaluation of the superintendent under the provisions of Title 1 VSA §313(a)(3)

XIII. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, March 17, 2022, GMUHS and zoom at 6:00pm
B. Suggestions for Future Agenda items

XIV. Board Self Assessment (5 min)

XV. ADJOURNMENT

