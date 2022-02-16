College News
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 16, 2022 | Comments 0
The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., announces that the following local students have been named to the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for fall 2021.
- Adam Culver of Grafton was named to the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List
- Benjamin Haseltine of Chester was named to the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List
- William Frank of South Londonderry was named to the Dean’s List and
- Kayden Wolf of Springfield was named to the Dean’s List
Abby Donaghue of Andover, a member of the Class of 2023 at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Neil Thorley of Londonderry was named to the Dean’s List at Bates College, in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall semester ending in December 2021. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher. Thorley, the son of Noel R. Thorley and Sonja D. Thorley, is a 2019 graduate of Phillips Academy. He is majoring in politics and history.
Alan J. Aldrich of Springfield has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. During the fall semester, Aldrich was enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. To make the President’s List, a student must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.
