College News

The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., announces that the following local students have been named to the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for fall 2021.

Abby Donaghue of Andover, a member of the Class of 2023 at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Neil Thorley of Londonderry was named to the Dean’s List at Bates College, in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall semester ending in December 2021. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher. Thorley, the son of Noel R. Thorley and Sonja D. Thorley, is a 2019 graduate of Phillips Academy. He is majoring in politics and history.