Green Mountain Power now offering language interpreters

COLCHESTER

reen Mountain Power customers can easily communicate with customer service representatives in any language, thanks to a new translation service that makes interpreters available whenever customers call to talk with a customer service representative.

This ensures easy, welcoming communication for all customers looking to set up electric service, track energy use and manage their GMP residential and business accounts.

“The telelanguage interpreter service works seamlessly for customers,” said Kristen Schiller, a customer energy consultant in GMP’s Call Center who recently connected a customer with a Nepali interpreter.

“It is a smooth process to get the interpreter on the line and it is so great for the customer to have that ease of communicating in a way that works best for them. We can now help our customers in any language.”

GMP is also planning to add an interpretation feature on its website, ensuring all customers can access information in the way that works best for them. This is part of GMP’s ongoing commitment to increase equity and accessibility for all customers. GMP’s customer service representatives and the telelanguage service are available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 888-835-467.