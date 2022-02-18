Wednesday, Feb. 16: Three member Andover board talks reappraisals, short-term rentals.
Chester Planning Commission agenda for Feb. 21, 2022

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 21, 2022. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

1. Review minutes from the February 7, 2022 meeting.

2. Citizen comments.

3. Review proposed Village Green Zoning District bylaw amendment text with recent proposed amendments from 2/7/22 meeting and further suggestions from Tim Roper.

4. Set date for Village Green Zoning District bylaw amendment public hearing.

5. Review Reporting Form and Citizen Summary documents.

6. Discuss draft 2022 Project List and accompanying documentation of Housing Study Municipal Planning Grant.

Click here to see the packet of materials for the meeting.

