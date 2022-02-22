GM boys keep Mill River at bay for 10th win
Evan Chadwick | Feb 22, 2022 | Comments 0
By Evan Chadwick
©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC
If there was any notion that Mill River could seize momentum early in the contest, a key to any road victory, that notion was squashed, the product of a 15-3 GM run to start the contest.
The early run was fueled by a Kagan Hance drive to the hoop for 2 and, off a steal, a Branden Rose layup that had Mill River taking an early timeout.
Even when the Minutemen produced some points on the board, the Chieftains had a quick answer, as they responded to a Mill River 3 with an 8-1 run that spanned just over two minutes, capped by an Everett Mosher 3 after the Minutemen switched to a zone defense.
After Mill River hit another 3, Green Mountain closed the half and the rest of the game strong, taking a 20-point lead at 32-12 into the break and keeping Mill River at a double digit disadvantage the rest of the way enroute to GM capturing their 10th win of the season.
The Chieftains currently sit 9th in Division 3, just one seed away from capturing that all important first round home playoff matchup.
GM is in action again on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Mill River. During Senior Day on Monday, Feb. 21, Green Mountain honored its departing seniors: Elias Stowell Aleman, Kagan Hance, Reid Hryckiewicz, Branden Rose and Everett Mosher.
Filed Under: Basketball • Education News • Sports News
About the Author: Originally from Rochester, Vermont, Evan Chadwick is a practicing attorney who lives in Brattleboro with his family. He is a 2007 graduate of Keene State College and currently coaches the boys' varsity basketball team at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.