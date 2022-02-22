GM boys keep Mill River at bay for 10th win

By Evan Chadwick

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

he gauge of a good team is one that does not let their opponent back into a contest after they have taken a substantial lead. On Saturday in Chester, the Green Mountain boys basketball team did just that, expanding a lead they took early, and maintaining it throughout the second half, on their way to a 59-32 victory over the Mill River Minutemen.

If there was any notion that Mill River could seize momentum early in the contest, a key to any road victory, that notion was squashed, the product of a 15-3 GM run to start the contest.

The early run was fueled by a Kagan Hance drive to the hoop for 2 and, off a steal, a Branden Rose layup that had Mill River taking an early timeout.

Even when the Minutemen produced some points on the board, the Chieftains had a quick answer, as they responded to a Mill River 3 with an 8-1 run that spanned just over two minutes, capped by an Everett Mosher 3 after the Minutemen switched to a zone defense.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After Mill River hit another 3, Green Mountain closed the half and the rest of the game strong, taking a 20-point lead at 32-12 into the break and keeping Mill River at a double digit disadvantage the rest of the way enroute to GM capturing their 10th win of the season.

The Chieftains currently sit 9th in Division 3, just one seed away from capturing that all important first round home playoff matchup.

GM is in action again on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Mill River. During Senior Day on Monday, Feb. 21, Green Mountain honored its departing seniors: Elias Stowell Aleman, Kagan Hance, Reid Hryckiewicz, Branden Rose and Everett Mosher.