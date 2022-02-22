Weston Pop-Up University returns
The 10-class schedule invites you to cook with the chef from The Hub at Weston, learn some Broadway dance steps, try some cartooning with a local artist, taste some wine with a local restaurateur and more. The classes are led by local people who have expertise in an amazing array of areas – from vegetable gardening to artificial intelligence to how stage lighting works.
“This is our version of March Madness, a great chance to go online, learn new things and have some fun together,” said Deb Granquist, one of the organizers of Weston Pop-Up University. “We had an amazing turnout last year and look forward to a whole new lineup of fabulous courses this year. Hope to see you on Zoom!”
Last year Weston Pop-Up University successfully turned to an on-line platform, and though courses will be on Zoom again this year, they’ll be a lively and informative hour.
Everyone is invited to participate and classes are free. Registration is required; some of the classes are limited in size. You can see the whole lineup of classes and register at by clicking here.
