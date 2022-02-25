Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 28
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374. Or dial in: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York). Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the February 14th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
6. Old Business:
A. Short term rental updates
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Oil-testing of vehicles
B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Voting, 03/01/2022 – ballot-counting begins at 7 p.m.; Next Select Board Meeting, 03/14/2022, 6:30 p.m.
