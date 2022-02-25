Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 28

The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374. Or dial in: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York). Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the February 14th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

6. Old Business:

A. Short term rental updates

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Oil-testing of vehicles

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Voting, 03/01/2022 – ballot-counting begins at 7 p.m.; Next Select Board Meeting, 03/14/2022, 6:30 p.m.