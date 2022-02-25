Wednesday, Feb. 23: Retail cannabis vote: What you should know.
Meet the candidates: Four vie for two one-year seats on Chester Select Board.
Chester Select Board talks around cannabis vote.
Chester on Ice: Annual Winter Carnival lures smiling families on a snowy weekend.
Covid Update: Schools with 80% vaxx rate can drop mask requirements.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 28

| Feb 25, 2022 | Comments 0

The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road,  and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here.  Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374. Or dial in: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York). Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the February 14th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

6. Old Business:
A. Short term rental updates

7. Highways / Garage:
A. Oil-testing of vehicles
B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:
Voting, 03/01/2022 – ballot-counting begins at 7 p.m.; Next Select Board Meeting, 03/14/2022, 6:30 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Andover Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.