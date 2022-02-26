Police search for Connecticut SUV that caused Cavendish crash

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

he Vermont State Police are looking for the driver of a car they say caused a crash in Cavendish on Thursday then left the scene.

According to a VSP press release, just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 24, Denver Schillinger, 51, of Windsor, was driving a 2015 GMC truck east near 2140 Main St. in Cavendish when a vehicle, described as a dark or blue colored SUV — either a BMW or a VW — with Connecticut registration, entered Schillinger’s lane of travel.

Troopers say that the SUV continued to travel west in the eastbound lane, even crossing over that lanes’ white fog lines with the driver’s side tires. This forced Schillinger to avoid a crash by driving his GMC off the roadway, where he hit a utility pole. State Police said witnesses say the SUV was “passing a line of vehicles” traveling westbound, even passing around a corner.

The SUV stopped after the crash and the operator — described as a balding male in his 50s or 60s and wearing Ray-Ban style sunglasses — looked back at the occupants of the GMC, then drove away.

A surveillance camera took photos of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to contact Trooper Thompson at 802-234-9933.