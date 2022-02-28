Cavendish principal finalist forum and special GMUSD board meeting
dropcap]T[/dropcap]he Cavendish Town Elementary School Principal Interview Committee will be holding a finalists forum on Tuesday, March 1 from 6-7:30pm. The Forum will be both in person (at CTES, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville) and on Zoom. The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will be recording the forum for those that are unable to attend and will have the recordings available on the TRSU website.
For those attending in person, there will be a paper feedback form to leave with committee members and for those attending on Zoom or viewing the recording, they will have the opportunity of providing feedback on a Google Form. The comment period will end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. To join the CTES Principal Forum go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/
There is information about the finalists posted on the TRSU website .
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday March 2 to interview the candidates and to continue with the mid-year evaluation of the Superintendent. The board will meet at Cavendish Town Elementary and on Zoom but the interview and evaluation sessions will be done in executive session. To join the meeting via Zoom go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86856953938
