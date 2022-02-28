Wednesday, Feb. 23: Retail cannabis vote: What you should know.
Chester Select Board agenda for March 2

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: Click here. Below is its agenda.

1. Reorganization

2. Approve Minutes from the February 16, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Annual Appointments

6. Paper of Record

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Executive Session – Interviews for Planning Commission & Development Review Board Positions

6:45 Harry Goodell – DRB
7.00 Phil Perlah – DRB
7:15 Peter Hudkins – PC

9. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

10. Adjourn

