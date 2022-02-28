Chester Select Board agenda for March 2
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 28, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: Click here. Below is its agenda.
1. Reorganization
2. Approve Minutes from the February 16, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Annual Appointments
6. Paper of Record
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Executive Session – Interviews for Planning Commission & Development Review Board Positions
6:45 Harry Goodell – DRB
7.00 Phil Perlah – DRB
7:15 Peter Hudkins – PC
9. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
10. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.