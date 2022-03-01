Wednesday, Feb. 23: Retail cannabis vote: What you should know.
Meet the candidates: Four vie for two one-year seats on Chester Select Board.
Chester Select Board talks around cannabis vote.
Chester on Ice: Annual Winter Carnival lures smiling families on a snowy weekend.
Covid Update: Schools with 80% vaxx rate can drop mask requirements.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Considering going solar? Whiting Library to host virtual solar energy roundtable discussion

| Mar 01, 2022 | Comments 0

Curious about solar energy and if it might be a good idea for your home? Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, will present a virtual roundtable discussion on residential solar energy from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. If you’re interested in renewable energy, come listen, learn and ask your questions!

This roundtable offers the opportunity to better understand solar technology and will provide useful information for those considering converting to or expanding home solar systems.

Topics will include:

  • the efficiency of solar energy in southern Vermont,
  • incentives to reduce costs,
  • battery storage, and
  • the siting of solar arrays.

The discussion will include representatives from Green Mountain Solar, Net Zero Renewable Resources and SunCommon. Chester resident and retired solar industry executive Tim Roper will moderate the discussion.

This free informational event is open to everyone, not just Whiting Library patrons, and will include time for your questions to industry experts. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance by emailing: whitinglibrary1@gmail.com. All registrants will receive a reminder email prior to the event. For more information, click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Business & Personal FinanceCommunity and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.