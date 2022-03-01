Considering going solar? Whiting Library to host virtual solar energy roundtable discussion

Curious about solar energy and if it might be a good idea for your home? Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, will present a virtual roundtable discussion on residential solar energy from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. If you’re interested in renewable energy, come listen, learn and ask your questions!

This roundtable offers the opportunity to better understand solar technology and will provide useful information for those considering converting to or expanding home solar systems.

Topics will include:

the efficiency of solar energy in southern Vermont,

incentives to reduce costs,

battery storage, and

the siting of solar arrays.

The discussion will include representatives from Green Mountain Solar, Net Zero Renewable Resources and SunCommon. Chester resident and retired solar industry executive Tim Roper will moderate the discussion.

This free informational event is open to everyone, not just Whiting Library patrons, and will include time for your questions to industry experts. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance by emailing: whitinglibrary1@gmail.com. All registrants will receive a reminder email prior to the event. For more information, click here.