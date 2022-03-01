Flood Brook signing up kindergarten students

Parents residing in the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru or Weston or in tuitioning towns are invited to contact the Flood Brook School office at aalford@floodbrook.org or tgreene@floodbrook.org from March 7 through March 11 to register their children who will be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2022 for the 2022-2023 kindergarten class.

Further information will be provided in the on-line registration process. The following documentation is required for registration:

birth certificate,

current immunization record,

current physical exam,

proof of residency (lease or deed plus one other form of ID with name and address).

The Flood Brook School is a k-8, 300-student capacity school located in the heart of ski country in Southwestern Vermont. The school is part of the Taconic and Green Regional School District and the Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union.