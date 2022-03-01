Londonderry Rescue Squad honors Fish, Downer for distinguished service

A

t its annual banquet in December, the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad presented two of its most distinguished awards — the William Cobb Sr. Memorial Award and the Community Service Award — to Marge Fish and Regina Downer.

The William Cobb Sr. Award is given to a squad member who has shown excellence in improvement of their skills and training, as well as their dedication to the squad. Marge Fish, a Registered Nurse, joined the squad in October 1976 and became a paramedic. She has made more than 1,354 calls for LVRS. Other areas of Fish’s contributions include: Infection Control Officer: two years; Supply Officer: 20 years; District Representative: two years; Secretary: 27 years; Training Officer: 37 years.

Several years ago, LVRS established the Community Service Award to recognize other individuals and organizations that – like LVRS – are dedicated to helping the health and welfare of our community.

Their work is behind the scenes, and often goes unrecognized. The aim of this award is to bring those efforts to light. Beginning in February 2020, Regina Downer and her My Community Nurse Project have brought year-round 24-7 in-home nursing assessment, patient safety-checks, and care and advocacy for residents of the mountain towns.

It is the only project of its kind in southwestern Vermont and, as such, the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is pleased to recognize Downer’s incredible efforts.