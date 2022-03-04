Ludlow Rotary, United Church hold lasagna dinner to benefit Ukraine

T

he Ludlow Rotary Club and the United Church of Ludlow are combining efforts to raise money for humanitarian relief of the besieged people of the Ukraine on Saturday, March 19 at the United Church, located at the corner of Elm and Pleasant streets in Ludlow.

According to Rotary member George Thomson, they plan to serve a lasagna dinner. The cost will be $15 per person – or whatever generous donation the diner wishes to make. “This is sort of an ‘Eat so others can eat’ affair to help the struggling people in the Ukraine,” said Thomson.

Several varieties of lasagna will be served to satisfy the palates of everyone. This will include meat-filled, vegetarian and gluten free lasagna dishes. Complementing the main course will be salads, breads and desserts. Take-out meals may be picked up at the church between 5 and 5:30 p.m. while in-church dining will be available from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Pre-orders for take-out meals can be made by call 802-228-6275 or emailing Thomson131VT@gmail.com.

General donations are also appreciated and can be made at the Ludlow Rotary Club’s website by clicking here or by mail to Ludlow Rotary, PO Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. Such donations are tax-deductible.

Thomson added that, “We genuinely hope we can support the desperate needs of the folks in the Ukraine who are hungry and suffering the personal and family deprivations resulting from this terrible invasion. So let’s eat so others can eat!”