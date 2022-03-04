Southern Windsor County Legislative Forum set for Monday, March 7

T

he annual Southern Windsor County Legislative Forum is taking place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, this year’s event will again be virtual.

The forum will provide an opportunity to learn more about legislation being discussed this session in Montpelier, as well as a chance to ask questions about any issues of importance. Legislators who have agreed to attend as of March 2 are Sens. Alison Clarkson and Dick McCormack and Reps. Alice Emmons, Logan Nicoll, Charlie Kimbell, Elizabeth Burrows and Kristi Morris.

The event is co-sponsored by Springfield Regional Development Corp., Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Please pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/l egislative-forum-tickets-27693 2942887. Those that have pre-registered will be provided with a link to join the forum on Monday, March 7. For more information, please contact SRDC at 802-885-3061 or bobf@springfielddevelopment.or g