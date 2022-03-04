Southern Windsor County Legislative Forum set for Monday, March 7
The forum will provide an opportunity to learn more about legislation being discussed this session in Montpelier, as well as a chance to ask questions about any issues of importance. Legislators who have agreed to attend as of March 2 are Sens. Alison Clarkson and Dick McCormack and Reps. Alice Emmons, Logan Nicoll, Charlie Kimbell, Elizabeth Burrows and Kristi Morris.
The event is co-sponsored by Springfield Regional Development Corp., Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.
