To the Editor: In praising Putin, Trump leaves supporters straddling a gap

As the brave Ukrainian people fight to protect their homes against Russian invaders, Donald Trump has praised Putin and refused to condemn his naked aggression. Russian state television is even quoting Trump and his lapdog, Tucker Carlson, in support of the war.

A widening crevice is opening beneath the Republican party and Trump supporters. Simply put, they can side with Trump and Putin, or they can side with the Ukrainian freedom fighters. Trump’s claim that he would have prevented the invasion is absurd. If he were in power now, NATO would be less united, sanctions would be weaker and Putin would be emboldened to not just grab Ukraine, but also assert control over other former Soviet republics. China, which has made no secret of its desire to subjugate Taiwan, would be encouraged to follow Putin’s example.

Efforts by Republican leaders to straddle this growing chasm are pathetic. They want to condemn Putin but not offend Trump. Typically, many of them say nothing or blame Biden for not doing more, while giving Trump a free pass as he aids and comforts the enemy of democracy. But this gap will not close. The longer the Ukrainians hold out, the more the world witnesses their courage and suffering, the starker the choice becomes. By supporting Putin, Trump is forcing his followers to make an existential decision. They can stand with Trump, Putin, and the law of the jungle, or they can support the Ukrainians, freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

William P. Dunkel

West Townshend, Vt.