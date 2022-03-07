Celebration of Life for David Nanfeldt set for March 26
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 07, 2022 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life service for David Nanfeldt, who passed away on Nov. 12, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St. in the Stone Village of Chester.
