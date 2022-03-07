Chester Chatter: When Town Meeting Day was a day long affair

By Ruthie Douglas

t one time, Town Meeting Day was almost like a holiday, where everyone planned to go for at least a portion of the day. With great respect to the farmer, our meeting would begin in the morning after milking was done.

Folks gathered upstairs in the Town Hall, the aroma of fresh coffee was in the air and doughnuts were laid out for sale. The Town Moderator gavelled the meeting to order. Then everyone stood, took their caps off and saluted the flag. Then the Lord’s Prayer was recited. The school was out for the day but students were assigned to attend the meeting and write a report.

The students always sat up in the balcony. It was a good learning experience for them. As the meeting continued, those in attendance had the chance to express their views. Motions were made, votes taken and it was on to the next article. Come noon, the meeting took a break.

A potluck lunch was laid out and it was time to visit and discuss ideas with friends. One also tried to get a serving of Alice Bliss’s baked beans and a slice of Rosie’s pie. Everyone felt that they had had a hand in deciding the town’s issues. They at least could tell how they felt. Of course there were disagreements but mostly they were not serious. Looking back, I miss those days.

Scene and heard

y friendafter spending most of the winter with her daughter in Ohio.

I am so very sorry to hear of the death of my friend Douglas Reed in a logging accident.

Joe and Jeanie Bolaski and their sons and daughters-in-law spent a few days at Jay Peak skiing.

Riding around lately we have seen so many turkeys. Last fall, I only saw one flock of Canada geese heading south for the winter. Will they return this spring.

Chester’s American Legion is having some fun with their corn hole event. Stop by sometime and see for yourself.

Everyone in our communities are terribly saddened to hear about the death of Heather Morse and Mike McIver‘s little girl, Amarya. Chester sends out tons of hugs to the parents and the family.