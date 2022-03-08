Andover Select Board agenda for March 14
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom.
To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374; or dial by your location +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the February 28th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Organization of the Board – elect Chair & Vice Chair
B. Annual appointments – page 8 of the Town Report
1) Emergency Management
1) Stand pipes
2) 9-1-1 during power outages
3) Evacuation notifications
C. Conflict of Interest policy – read & discuss
D. Rules of Procedure – discussion
E. Listers report – overview of coming year
F. Town employee pay increase strategy
6. Old Business:
A. Short term rentals – overview of discussions/actions, any updates
7. Highways / Garage:
A. New truck body – estimates, discussion, vote
B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Executive Session – to discuss Emergency Services contract
11. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 03/28/2022, 6:30 p.m.
