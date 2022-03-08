Andover Select Board agenda for March 14

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374; or dial by your location +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the February 28th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Organization of the Board – elect Chair & Vice Chair

B. Annual appointments – page 8 of the Town Report

1) Emergency Management

1) Stand pipes

2) 9-1-1 during power outages

3) Evacuation notifications

C. Conflict of Interest policy – read & discuss

D. Rules of Procedure – discussion

E. Listers report – overview of coming year

F. Town employee pay increase strategy

6. Old Business:

A. Short term rentals – overview of discussions/actions, any updates

7. Highways / Garage:

A. New truck body – estimates, discussion, vote

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Executive Session – to discuss Emergency Services contract

11. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 03/28/2022, 6:30 p.m.