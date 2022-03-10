St. Luke’s holds Sunday rally to support Ukraine, World Central Kitchen
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 10, 2022 | Comments 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites the residents of Chester, Andover and surrounding towns to meet at noon on Sunday, March 13 on the Green on Main Street in Chester to show support for the people of Ukraine during Russia’s invasion of that country.
If you are able, please wear the colors of the Ukraine flag — sky blue and bright yellow — and bring a whistle, bell or other noise-making instrument. And, if you have the Ukrainian flag, please bring it with you and wave it vigorously. The event will last no more than one hour.
Also the church will have a collection box and will be collecting monetary donations for World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés’ D.C.-based organization that is feeding thousands of fleeing Ukrainian refugees in host countries. Bring a check in any amount made payable to World Central Kitchen Inc.
For further information, please contact David Carey at davidcareyvermont@gmail.com
or 802-875-4235.
