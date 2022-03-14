Chester Chatter: The end of the dooryard call

By Ruthie Douglas

©2022 Telegraph Publishing

he dooryard call seems to be a thing of the past. On the farm, someone was always home. There was no need to telephone to find out if someone was home because you could be sure there was.

Friends and neighbors would drop in to meet the new cat, inspect a new piece of equipment or even to lend a hand with a task.

They would know that the coffee pot was always on and fresh baked cookies were available. On weekend mornings, you were even apt to get a fresh-made doughnut.

Between chores on a cold winter’s day, quite a collection of folks would gather around the kitchen table. Once all the outside work was caught up, a game of cards could be arranged for in minutes. Our farm was a perfect stopping place on the way to the town dump or the town swimming hole, known as The Ledges.

A knock always prompted a quick “Come on in” without even going to the door. Times have changed greatly because of the busy world we live in. Many people leave home for work and can’t just drop everything for a dooryard call. Perhaps no one would be at home anyway.

Scene and heard

has died. Don was well-known around this way especially for his work on the history of the Eureka Schoolhouse. Don and I had a close relationship for about six years and enjoyed so many things together: history, cruises and good company. I am thinking of his daughters,, on the death of their father.

If you go to the American Legion for Friday night food, check out the beautiful place mats. I have spent this winter indoors coloring and creating them. Hope you enjoy the results.

Meals on Wheels is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Congratulations!