Chester rally raises funds for Ukraine support

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

With the temperature at 23 degrees but feeling more like 14, nearly 20 people showed up on the Chester Green on Sunday to show their support for Ukraine and raise money for World Central Kitchen, which is feeding refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of the independent nation.

Organized by David Carey, of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Chester, the group wore blue and yellow clothing or waived blue and yellow flags — the Ukrainian national flag — blew whistles and waived at passing traffic, which returned their attention with enthusiastic honking. Click on any photo below to launch the gallery. All photos by Shawn Cunningham.

Led by Chef José Andrés, the D.C. based World Central Kitchen’s website says that it “is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. We build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.” Later on Sunday, Carey told The Telegraph that the event raised $300 from 20 donors for the World Central Kitchen.

A donation portal for World Central Kitchen is here.