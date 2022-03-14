Wednesday, March 9: Two die in Rt. 103 crash.
Chester Select Board agenda for March 16 – New time

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Please note the board has changed its starting time.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approve Minutes from the March 2, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Chester Townscape Request for plaque on Church Street Bridge

5. DRB appointment

6. Local Cannabis Control Commission

7. Liquor Licenses/Entertainment Permits:

First Class License: MacLaomainn’s LLC
Second Class License: Globel Montello Group (Jiffy Mart)
Dollar General Store
Third Class License: MacLaomainn’s, LLC
Outside Consumption: MacLaomainn’s, LLC
Entertainment Permit: MacLaomainn’s, LLC

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Executive Session – Planning Commission Appointment Discussion

10. Planning Commission Appointment

11. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

12. Adjourn

