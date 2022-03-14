Chester Select Board agenda for March 16 – New time
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 14, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Please note the board has changed its starting time.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Approve Minutes from the March 2, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Chester Townscape Request for plaque on Church Street Bridge
5. DRB appointment
6. Local Cannabis Control Commission
7. Liquor Licenses/Entertainment Permits:
First Class License: MacLaomainn’s LLC
Second Class License: Globel Montello Group (Jiffy Mart)
Dollar General Store
Third Class License: MacLaomainn’s, LLC
Outside Consumption: MacLaomainn’s, LLC
Entertainment Permit: MacLaomainn’s, LLC
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Executive Session – Planning Commission Appointment Discussion
10. Planning Commission Appointment
11. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.