GMUSD board agenda for March 17
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 14, 2022 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 17 at the GMHS Library 716 Rt. 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. February 17, 2022, Regular Meeting (2 min)
B. March 02, 2022, Special Meeting (2 min)
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS General (10 min):
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Early Release Schedule) (15 min):
VI. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min):
VII. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Board Reorganization (20 min)
VIII. Old Business
A. Policies, Third Read (D07 and D11)(5 min)
IX. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (10 min)
B. Principal Report (5 min each)
X. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):( View Financial Report)
XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min):
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(4)
A. Discussion of possible non-renewal of teacher under the provisions of Title I VSA §313(a)(4) – a
disciplinary or dismissal action against a public officer or employee
XIV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, April 21, 2022, GMUHS and zoom at 6:00pm
B. Suggestions for Future Agenda items
XV. Board Self Assessment (5 min)
XVI. ADJOURNMENT:
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.