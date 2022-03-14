GMUSD board agenda for March 17

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 17 at the GMHS Library 716 Rt. 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. February 17, 2022, Regular Meeting (2 min)

B. March 02, 2022, Special Meeting (2 min)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS General (10 min):

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Early Release Schedule) (15 min):

VI. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min):

VII. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Board Reorganization (20 min)

VIII. Old Business

A. Policies, Third Read (D07 and D11)(5 min)

IX. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (10 min)

B. Principal Report (5 min each)

X. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):( View Financial Report)

XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min):

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(4)

A. Discussion of possible non-renewal of teacher under the provisions of Title I VSA §313(a)(4) – a

disciplinary or dismissal action against a public officer or employee

XIV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, April 21, 2022, GMUHS and zoom at 6:00pm

B. Suggestions for Future Agenda items

XV. Board Self Assessment (5 min)

XVI. ADJOURNMENT: