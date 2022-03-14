Wednesday, March 9: Two die in Rt. 103 crash.
Chester board reorganizes, looks at buying solar field.
School schedule change considered, public input welcomed.
GM basketball coaches praise this year’s teams, expect lessons learned to spill into next season.
Covid Update: State lifts mask recommendation March 14.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

GMUSD board agenda for March 17

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 17 at the GMHS Library 716 Rt. 103 south and via Zoom.  To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):
A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. February 17, 2022, Regular Meeting (2 min)
B. March 02, 2022, Special Meeting (2 min)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS General (10 min):
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Early Release Schedule) (15 min):

VI. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min):

VII. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Board Reorganization (20 min)

VIII. Old Business
A. Policies, Third Read (D07 and D11)(5 min)

IX. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (10 min)
B. Principal Report (5 min each)

X. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):( View Financial Report)

XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min):
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(4)
A. Discussion of possible non-renewal of teacher under the provisions of Title I VSA §313(a)(4) – a
disciplinary or dismissal action against a public officer or employee

XIV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, April 21, 2022, GMUHS and zoom at 6:00pm
B. Suggestions for Future Agenda items

XV. Board Self Assessment (5 min)

XVI. ADJOURNMENT:

 

