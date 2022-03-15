Police seek to ID N. Springfield burglar

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont State Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a double dipping burglar.

In a press release on Monday night, the VSP said that in the early mornings of March 8 and March 14, a burglar took money and cigarettes from JC’s Market & Deli in North Springfield.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the burglary or who can identify the suspect to contact Trooper Victoria Neufang at (802) 722-4600