Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, will be accepting applications for supportive funding for community organizations providing aging services.

Funding for these community projects is being provided under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. To be eligible for funding, proposed projects and activities must meet Older American Act requirements that funds be used to support:

Low-income older individuals

Low-income minority older individuals

Older individuals with limited English proficiency

Focused development of resources to help build greater capacity and advance the development or implementation of a comprehensive and coordinated system of service to older adults.

Organizations applying for funding must demonstrate sufficient operational capacity and proven project track records, and the ability to provide data and quality results/outcomes related to the investment back to Senior Solutions.

Applications for the first round of funding will be accepted from through May 31, with grants to be awarded by June 30. Upon award, the organization must complete a grant agreement with Senior Solutions prior to funding. Interested applicants should apply online by clicking here.

This is the first year in a three-year grant being administered by Senior Solutions. There will be additional grant opportunities beginning Oct. 1, 2022 and Oct. 1, 2023.