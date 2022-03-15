Weston Playhouse rebrands itself, announces 86th season

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC



With a new logo and an upbeat selection of presentations, the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is rebranding itself as the Weston Theater Company as it enters its 86th season.

Saying that the new logo and name “embraces our history at the same time it looks forward to our future,” Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert pointed to conversations with the community and the company’s “artistic family” that brought the rebranding together.

The company’s 2022 offerings – called “A Season of Belonging,” is a musically abundant slate of five productions which includes:

Shrek the Musical – featuring Weston’s Young Company – June 22 – July 10

featuring Weston’s Young Company – June 22 – July 10 Marry Me a Little – a musical review of “songs that got away” from several Stephen Sondheim musicals – July 6 – July 30

– a musical review of “songs that got away” from several Stephen Sondheim musicals – July 6 – July 30 Hair – the rock musical from the 1960s – July 20 – Aug. 13

– the rock musical from the 1960s – July 20 – Aug. 13 Steel Magnolias – a play about the bond among women in a small southern town – Aug. 18 – Sept. 4

– a play about the bond among women in a small southern town – Aug. 18 – Sept. 4 Woody Sez – The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie – Sept 28 – Oct. 23

The company is also presenting its late-night Cabaret and concerts at Walker Farm as well as its annual evening with David E. Sanger of the New York Times.

For more information about the shows, special events and ticketing, see the Weston Theater Company’s website.