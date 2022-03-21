Chester Boy Scouts accepting new members

Escape to the great indoors: Learn amazing outdoor skills and knowledge by being there. Train to provide First Aid, develop leadership experience, build lifelong friendships. Best of all, have a ton of fun doing all of it. ‘

Experienced adults are there to help and guide but Scouts get to run the troop. The Chester Boy Scouts have openings right now for boys who are age 11 or older or who have completed the fifth grade and are at least 10 years old or who have earned the Arrow of Light Award and are at least 10 years old.

Interested boys and a parent/guardian are invited to meet the troop and discover more at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the American Legion Post 67, 637 Vt. Route 103 South in Chester.

Membership is open regardless of what town youth live in. Local leaders are trained, experienced and vetted. Twenty-five percent members reach the rank of Eagle Scout, a widely recognized and respected accomplishment valued by potential employers, colleges, scholarship foundations and the military. The national average is 4 percent.

Parents: If there is a dedicated team of adults who can commit to it, a Scout unit can be organized for the girls as well, or a Cub Scout Pack for younger participants. For more information about Scouting prior to the meeting please reach out to Tom Charlton by emailing tom@23redux.net.