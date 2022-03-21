Wednesday, March 16: Chester bookstore owner hospitalized after head-on collision.
Ludlow Rotary donates personalized books to school kids

Rotarian George Thomson reads the personalized book ‘My School’ to the first graders at Ludlow Elementary School.  ‘The kids loved the story about a raccoon loose in the school. They were delighted to each get a book to take home,’ said Thomson.

In keeping with its long-standing efforts to support literacy in the local school systems, members of the Ludlow Rotary Club have been preparing customized books, School is Fun and My School, for area elementary school children.

What makes these books particularly unique is the fact that each student has his or her name printed on the title page.  Rotary member Tom Harris,  who has been part of this program for years, said, “About 24 years ago the Ludlow Rotary Club began distributing personalized reading books … to every 1st grader in our service area. We have been doing it ever since.”

