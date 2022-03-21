Ludlow Rotary donates personalized books to school kids
In keeping with its long-standing efforts to support literacy in the local school systems, members of the Ludlow Rotary Club have been preparing customized books, School is Fun and My School, for area elementary school children.
What makes these books particularly unique is the fact that each student has his or her name printed on the title page. Rotary member Tom Harris, who has been part of this program for years, said, “About 24 years ago the Ludlow Rotary Club began distributing personalized reading books … to every 1st grader in our service area. We have been doing it ever since.”
